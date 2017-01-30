Trump expected to sign cyber security executive order Tuesday -source

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on cyber security on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation said, marking the first action to address what he has called a top priority of his administration.

The order is expected to commission several different reviews of the government's offensive and defensive cyber capabilities, according to two other sources briefed on a draft of the order that circulated last week. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Dustin Volz; Editing by Chris Reese)