8 months ago
Trump says because of high cost of F-35 has asked Boeing to price out 'comparable F-18'
#Market News
December 22, 2016 / 10:38 PM / 8 months ago

Trump says because of high cost of F-35 has asked Boeing to price out 'comparable F-18'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that because of the high cost of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter, he had asked Boeing Co to offer a price for a "comparable F-18 Super Hornet."

"Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump met with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin and Being in Florida on Wednesday. (Repoting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)

