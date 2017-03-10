By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON FBI Director James Comey on Thursday
met with senior congressional leaders, including the
intelligence committee chiefs, FBI and congressional officials
said.
The officials declined to discuss the subject of Comey's
meeting with the group of leaders known as the "Gang of Eight".
U.S. President Donald Trump has alleged that the Obama
administration wiretapped his election campaign.
The Gang of Eight, who have routine access to highly
classified materials, include House of Representatives Speaker
Paul Ryan, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Intelligence Committee
Chairman Devin Nunes and its top Democrat, Adam Schiff.
Senate members include Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the top Republican and
Democrat on the intelligence committee, Senators Richard Burr
and Mark Warner.
The House intelligence committee on Wednesday asked the
Justice Department in a letter for copies of documents which if
they exist could shed light on Trump's allegation.
A law enforcement source said the Federal Bureau of
Investigation was in discussions with the National Security
Division of the Justice Department as to how to respond to
public and congressional inquiries about the existence or
non-existence of such eavesdropping.
If Trump's campaign or advisers were indeed being
wiretapped, the most likely legal path for the Obama
administration to do so would be to have the Justice Department
ask the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for permission
to eavesdrop.
Trump accused predecessor Barack Obama on Saturday of
wiretapping him during the late stages of the campaign, but
offered no evidence for an allegation which an Obama spokesman
said was "simply false".
The intelligence committee's letter, addressed to Dana
Boente, the acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General, also asks for
copies of any such orders actually issued by the court and any
electronic surveillance warrants related to Trump or his
associates issued last year by a federal judge or magistrate
under a wide-ranging anti-crime law.
Reuters saw a copy of the letter, signed by Nunes and
Schiff, on Thursday. The letter has not been publicly released.
Nunes said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence to support
Trump's wiretapping allegation.
Law enforcement sources have said that the FBI is pursuing a
wide-ranging counter-intelligence investigation of alleged
contacts between Trump associates and Russians, as well as two
separate investigations into pre-election email hacking linked
to Russia which mainly targeted Democratic political operatives.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle)