7 months ago
China says has never used currency as tool for advantage in trade
February 3, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 7 months ago

China says has never used currency as tool for advantage in trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it has never used currency as a tool to gain an advantage in trade, after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised Beijing for harming American companies and consumers with the devaluation of the yuan.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing.

Trump on Tuesday unleashed a barrage of criticism against Japan and China, saying the two key U.S. trading partners were devaluing their currencies.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill

