FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump says pharmaceutical companies "getting away with murder"
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 11, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 7 months ago

Trump says pharmaceutical companies "getting away with murder"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said pharmaceutical companies are "getting away with murder" in the prices that they charge the government for medicines, and promised that would change.

Trump has made few public comments about drug pricing since he was elected but his campaign platform had included allowing the Medicare healthcare program to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies, which the law currently prohibits.

The comments knocked down shares of biotech and pharmaceutical makers by about 2 percent.

"We are going to start bidding. We are going to save billions of dollars over time," Trump said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.