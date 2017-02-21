Attorney Olmem joins White House economic council -sources

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Andrew Olmem, an attorney and former Republican Congressional aide, has joined the White House National Economic Council as a deputy to Gary Cohn, said two sources familiar with the move.

Olmem, an attorney to the Senate Banking Committee during the financial crisis, left his job at Venable LLC last week, said the law firm.

Olmem was a leading staff negotiator working on the Dodd-Frank Act that reformed Wall Street in 2010, according to a Venable notice.

"Mr. Olmem was particularly involved with its provisions dealing with the regulation and resolution of systemic financial institutions, Federal Reserve liquidity programs, financial regulatory structure, and prudential regulation of financial institutions," according to the profile. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese)