Attorney Olmem joins White House economic council -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Andrew Olmem, an attorney and former Republican congressional aide, has joined the White House National Economic Council as a deputy to Gary Cohn, said two sources familiar with the move.

Olmem, an attorney to the Senate Banking Committee during the financial crisis, left his job at Venable LLP last week, said the law firm.

Olmem was a leading staff negotiator working on the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act which led to Wall Street reforms, according to a Venable notice.

"Mr. Olmem was particularly involved with its provisions dealing with the regulation and resolution of systemic financial institutions, Federal Reserve liquidity programs, financial regulatory structure, and prudential regulation of financial institutions," according to the profile.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Economic Council will coordinate economic policy across President Donald Trump's Cabinet> It was not clear what post Olmem will hold.