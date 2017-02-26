FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump budget plan will not cut Social Security, Medicare -Mnuchin
February 26, 2017 / 3:45 PM / 6 months ago

Trump budget plan will not cut Social Security, Medicare -Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will not seek cuts in Social Security, Medicare and other entitlement federal benefits programs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Mnuchin was asked on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" program whether the Trump administration needed cuts in those areas.

"We are not touching those now. So don't expect to see that as part of this budget, OK," Mnuchin said of the programs, according to a transcript provided by Fox. "We are very focused on other aspects and that's what's very important to us. And that's the president's priority." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

