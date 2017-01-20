FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump takes aim at Obama Climate Action Plan -White House website
#Energy
January 20, 2017 / 6:45 PM / 7 months ago

Trump takes aim at Obama Climate Action Plan -White House website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The administration of President Donald Trump is committed to eliminating former President Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives, according to the recently updated White House website.

"President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years," the website said.

Obama's climate plan proposed cuts to U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, in part by preserving forests and encouraging increased use of cleaner renewable fuels.

Trump's efforts to boost the U.S. oil and gas sector will help increase government revenues to "rebuild our roads, schools, bridges and public infrastructure," the website said.

Trump was sworn into office earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jeffrey Benkoe)

