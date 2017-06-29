By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on
Thursday announced measures to launch what he calls a "golden
era" of energy policy, which will revive the ailing nuclear
power sector and ease restrictions on energy exports.
"We are here today to unleash a new American energy policy,"
Trump said at an event at the Department of Energy. "We will
export American energy all around the world."
Trump said the United States will focus on an era of energy
dominance, with a focus on using energy exports to assert U.S.
power globally.
He announced plans to boost liquified natural gas exports to
Asian markets and coal exports to Ukraine, as well as lift
restrictions on U.S. lending for coal projects overseas.
Domestically, Trump said his administration will seek to
find new ways to revive the U.S. nuclear energy sector,
launching a review of domestic policies to find ways to make the
energy more competitive with natural gas and renewables and
addressing the issue of nuclear waste.
He also kicked off a public comment period for the Interior
Department as it develops a new national offshore oil and gas
leasing program.
The Trump administration has pushed energy, infrastructure
and workforce issues as it struggles to emphasize the economic
agenda while most of Washington focuses on more immediate issues
including an uphill effort by Republicans to overturn Obamacare
and investigations into whether Russia interfered with the 2016
election.