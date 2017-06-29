WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced measures to launch what he calls a "golden era" of energy policy, which will revive the ailing nuclear power sector and ease restrictions on energy exports.

"We are here today to unleash a new American energy policy," Trump said at an event at the Department of Energy. "We will export American energy all around the world."

Trump said the United States will focus on an era of energy dominance, with a focus on using energy exports to assert U.S. power globally.

He announced plans to boost liquified natural gas exports to Asian markets and coal exports to Ukraine, as well as lift restrictions on U.S. lending for coal projects overseas.

Domestically, Trump said his administration will seek to find new ways to revive the U.S. nuclear energy sector, launching a review of domestic policies to find ways to make the energy more competitive with natural gas and renewables and addressing the issue of nuclear waste.

He also kicked off a public comment period for the Interior Department as it develops a new national offshore oil and gas leasing program.

The Trump administration has pushed energy, infrastructure and workforce issues as it struggles to emphasize the economic agenda while most of Washington focuses on more immediate issues including an uphill effort by Republicans to overturn Obamacare and investigations into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 election.