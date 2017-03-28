FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump signs order to dismantle Obama-era climate policies
#Energy
March 28, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 5 months ago

Trump signs order to dismantle Obama-era climate policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to scrap Obama-era climate change regulations that his administration says are hindering oil drillers and coal miners.

"My administration is putting an end to the war on coal," Trump said before signing the decree. "With today's executive action I am taking historic steps to lift the restrictions on American energy, to reverse government intrusion and to cancel job-killing regulations." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)

