7 months ago
#Energy
January 24, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 7 months ago

Renewable fuels group sees no big change to blending rules under Trump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Renewable Fuels Association said on Tuesday it does not expect a procedural delay to the implementation of the Environmental Protection Agency's Renewable Fuels Standard to lead to any significant change to the rule itself.

President Donald Trump's administration froze new regulation immediately after his swearing in last week, leading to the delayed implementation of 30 EPA rules that were finalized in the last several weeks of Barack Obama's presidency, including new blending standards for fuels. The rules delayed will be implemented on March 21, according to a federal register notice.

"The deadline by which obligated parties must demonstrate compliance with the 2017 RVO is unaffected by this action, and we do not expect this postponement to result in any substantive changes to the contents of 2017 RVO rule itself," Renewable Fuels Association President Bob Dinneen said, referring to the acronym for renewable volumes obligations. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Paul Simao)

