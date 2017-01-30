FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. will change course on climate policy, Trump official says
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
January 30, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. will change course on climate policy, Trump official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United States will switch course on climate change and will pull the country out of a global pact to cut emissions, said Myron Ebell, who headed U.S. President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team until his inauguration.

"(Trump) could do it by executive order tomorrow or he could do it as part of a larger package," Ebell told a conference in London on Monday. "I have no idea of the timing."

Trump's administration has asked the EPA to temporarily halt all contracts, grants and interagency agreements pending a review, according to sources.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Louise Heavens

