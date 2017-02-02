FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Senate panel approves Trump EPA chief pick over Democrats' boycott
#Energy
February 2, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 7 months ago

Senate panel approves Trump EPA chief pick over Democrats' boycott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Senate committee suspended rules on Thursday to approve President Donald Trump's controversial choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday amid a boycott of his nomination by the panel's Democratic members.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, chair of the environment and public works committee, said the committee would "suspend several rules" temporarily to approve the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator.

The panel's Democrats boycotted Wednesday's meeting to approve Pruitt, saying that the nominee doubts the science of climate change and had too many conflicts of interest with the companies he is charged with regulating. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)

