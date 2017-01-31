FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU must seek other trade partners if U.S. adopts protectionism - Eurogroup president
January 31, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 7 months ago

EU must seek other trade partners if U.S. adopts protectionism - Eurogroup president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The European Union will have to establish new global trading partnerships if its traditional economic and political ally the United States heads down a path of protectionism, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

"We don't yet know if that is going to happen," Dijsselbloem told the RTL broadcaster. "Europe must not sit back and blindly wait for what happens in the United States, but move ahead itself, also in the area of trade." (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

