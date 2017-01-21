FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, in Oval Office, signs first executive order on Obamacare
January 21, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 7 months ago

Trump, in Oval Office, signs first executive order on Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on Friday in the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade ended, directing agencies to ease the regulatory burdens associated with Obamacare as the U.S. Congress determines how to repeal and replace the health care law.

Trump also signed the commissions for his Defense Secretary James Mattis and his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who were confirmed by the Senate on Friday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer also told reporters that Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Preibus is sending a memo to agencies directing an immediate regulatory freeze. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)

