8 months ago
Trump considering Dr. Scott Gottlieb to head U.S. FDA
December 12, 2016 / 6:07 PM / 8 months ago

Trump considering Dr. Scott Gottlieb to head U.S. FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a partner at one of the world's largest venture capital funds and a former deputy commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is being considered by President-elect Donald Trump to run the agency, according to sources close to the transition team.

Gottlieb, 44, a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates and resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington, is well known in health policy circles and is a frequent commentator on television and in print.

Gottlieb is being considered alongside Jim O'Neill, a self-declared libertarian and colleague of Peter Thiel, the co-founder of Mithril Capital Management who was an early Trump supporter and is now advising his transition team. Bloomberg News first reported that Trump was looking at O'Neill. Trump takes office on Jan. 20. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

