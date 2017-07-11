By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump plans to
nominate former Treasury official Randal Quarles to be the
Federal Reserve's top banking regulator, the White House said on
Monday.
If confirmed by the Senate, Quarles would be the first vice
chair of supervision at the Fed, a role created after the 2008
financial crisis but never filled during the Obama
administration.
Quarles is viewed as an industry-friendly figure who will
likely listen to banks that have complained about the impact of
regulations implemented since the financial meltdown. His
nomination has been widely expected since April.
Former Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo effectively ran banking
supervision until he stepped down in February, overseeing a
strict implementation of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law and administering rigorous "stress tests" annually to banks
on how prepared they are to withstand unexpected shocks.
Quarles currently runs a private investment firm that he
founded, the Cynosure Group, from Salt Lake City, Utah. He was
previously a partner at private equity firm the Carlyle Group.
He was also under secretary for domestic finance at the Treasury
under President George W. Bush and was the U.S. executive
director of the International Monetary Fund.
In an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal in March
2016, Quarles and Lawrence Goodman, another former U.S. Treasury
official, argued against breaking up big banks because it would
risk damaging the wider economy. He has also talked about
refining Obama-era financial rules, introduced after the
financial crisis.
Quarles will be a central figure in pushing the Trump
administration’s plans to loosen the leash put on Wall Street
banks following the crisis.
Trump laid out his plans last month but he needs officials
at key regulatory posts to carry out his agenda. He has
gradually been nominating heads of financial agencies, but only
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Jay Clayton have been approved by Congress.
Other agencies are either awaiting presidential picks or are
operating under "acting" chiefs. Others have leaders appointed
by Trump's Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama.