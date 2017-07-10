BRIEF-Neurometrix announces $7.0 mln private placement of preferred stock
WASHINGTON, July 10 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate former Treasury official Randal Quarles to be the Federal Reserve's first vice chairman of supervision, the White House said on Monday.
Quarles' nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.
* K2m Group Holdings, Inc. Announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with mitsubishi corporation subsidiary japan medicalnext co., ltd.