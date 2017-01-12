FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Morgan Lewis lawyer takes center stage on Trump business conflicts
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
January 12, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 7 months ago

Morgan Lewis lawyer takes center stage on Trump business conflicts

Karen Freifeld and David Morgan

1 Min Read

The lawyer U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called upon on Wednesday to explain how he would restructure his business empire to avoid conflicts has represented him for more than a decade and works for a law firm with a large Russia practice.

Sheri Dillon has advised Trump on tax matters since 2005, according to a letter released by the campaign last spring. She joined Morgan Lewis as a Washington, D.C., partner in 2015, having previously represented Trump at other firms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ihtlYL

