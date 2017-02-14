Top U.S. Senate Democrat wants Flynn probe of 'potential criminal actions'

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer on Tuesday called for an investigation of potential criminal violations surrounding the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn and said senior Trump administration officials should face tough questions.

"What I am calling for is an independent investigation with executive authority to pursue potential criminal actions," Schumer told reporters, saying such a probe could not be led by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions or White House lawyers. (Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Grant McCool)