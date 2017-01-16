FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Germany looking for close cooperation with Trump
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 7 months ago

Germany looking for close cooperation with Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel "read with interest" U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's interview with German newspaper Bild, in which he threatened German carmaker BMW with a border tax on cars built in Mexico, her spokesman said on Monday.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on specific remarks in the interview and told a regular government news conference Germany would aim for close cooperation with the new U.S. administration. Trump is due to be sworn in on Friday.

"We will see what policy really is after the inauguration on Friday," added Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.