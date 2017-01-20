FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to insist that U.S. abides by trade accords - Schaeuble in Spiegel
January 20, 2017

Germany to insist that U.S. abides by trade accords - Schaeuble in Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he does not expect a trade war with the United States despite President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of German car makers, but said Germany would insist the United States stick to international accords.

"The United States also signed international agreements," Schaeuble told German news magazine Der Spiegel. "I don't think a big trade war will break out tomorrow, but we will naturally insist that agreements are upheld."

In an interview published on Monday, Trump had criticised German car makers for failing to produce more cars on U.S. soil and warned that he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

