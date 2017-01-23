FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump's exit from Pacific trade deal opens door for Germany -Gabriel
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 23, 2017 / 6:38 PM / 7 months ago

Trump's exit from Pacific trade deal opens door for Germany -Gabriel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - German industry would take advantage of any trade opportunities in Asia and South America left by a protectionist United States, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday, after President Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

In an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper to appear on Tuesday, he said, "If Trump starts a trade war with Asia and South America, it will open opportunities for us."

"Trump must simply recognise that the U.S. economy often isn't competitive, while the German (economy) is," he said, criticising Trump's threat to impose a 35-percent tariff on German cars imported from Mexico.

That, he said, would be counterproductive for the United States.

Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the U.S. from the 12-nation TPP, following through on a promise from his campaign last year. He called the move a "great thing for the American worker".

Gabriel - Economy Minister and leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who is expected to run against Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's election - said German industry should remain confident in the face of Trump's moves.

Barely 10 percent of German exports go to the United States, Gabriel said, while 60 percent go to other countries in Europe.

"You can see the weight of our economic interests," said Gabriel. "Germany should act with self-confidence and not be fearful or servile."

"We are a highly successful, technologically advanced export nation with many hard-working people and smart companies." (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.