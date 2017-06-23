By Paul Sandle
| GLASTONBURY, England, June 23
GLASTONBURY, England, June 23 Johnny Depp
courted controversy at Britain's Glastonbury music festival with
a joke about assassinating Donald Trump, pondering how long it
had been since an actor had killed a U.S. president.
Depp, 54, was speaking to a crowd on Thursday evening as he
introduced a screening of his 2004 film "The Libertine" at the
music and performing arts festival. Discussion turned to the
topic of U.S. President Trump.
"It is just a question, I'm not insinuating anything... When
was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" Depp asked
the audience, in a possible reference to actor John Wilkes
Booth, who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.
"Now I want to clarify, I'm not an actor. I lie for a
living. However, it's been a while, and maybe it's time."
Depp's comments come less than a month after comedian Kathy
Griffin drew strong criticism for posing in photographs holding
up the likeness of a bloody, severed head resembling Trump. CNN
ultimately fired Griffin from its annual New Year's Eve
broadcast over the controversy.
Last week, a gunman shot at Republican lawmakers who were
practising for a charity baseball game.
The Secret Service said in a statement to ABC that it
actively monitored open source reporting, including social media
networks and evaluates potential threats.
"For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in
general terms the means and methods of how we perform our
protective responsibilities," the Secret Service said.
Depp, the face of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie
franchise, seemed aware his comments might spur controversy.
"This is going to be in the press," he said before making
the comments. "It will be horrible."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Brendan O'Brien; Writing by
Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Ralph Boulton)