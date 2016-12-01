FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump considering Senator Heitkamp of N. Dakota for Cabinet -source
December 1, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 9 months ago

Trump considering Senator Heitkamp of N. Dakota for Cabinet -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump is considering Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota for either the interior or energy secretary positions in his Cabinet, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters previously reported that Trump plans to meet with Heitkamp on Friday, according to his transition team. Trump requested the meeting with Heitkamp, the source said. The senator's office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

