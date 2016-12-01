Trump considering Senator Heitkamp of N. Dakota for Cabinet -source

Dec 1 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump is considering Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota for either the interior or energy secretary positions in his Cabinet, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters previously reported that Trump plans to meet with Heitkamp on Friday, according to his transition team. Trump requested the meeting with Heitkamp, the source said. The senator's office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)