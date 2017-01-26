FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 26 at 5:30 P.M. EST/2230 GMT
January 26, 2017

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 26 at 5:30 P.M. EST/2230 GMT

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
    
    IMMIGRATION
    Trump could pay for a southern border wall with a new 20
percent tax on goods from Mexico, the White House says,
deepening a crisis after plans for a summit with Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto fell apart. 
    A Homeland Security official says U.S. Border Patrol Chief
Mark Morgan is being asked to step down as the agency moves
toward tougher enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump
administration. 
    Trump's plan to end the "catch and release" policy - where
illegal immigrants are caught, then freed pending hearings -
could hit a wall, immigrant advocates warn 
    The Department of Homeland Security is suspending trips by
staff to interview refugees abroad as it prepares for a likely
shakeup of refugee policy by Trump, sources say.   

    TRUMP AGENDA
    Trump will push Republican lawmakers for swift action on his
agenda, including funding the Mexican border wall, rewriting the
tax code and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over
timetables and priorities. 
    Trump is considering several more executive orders
concerning national security that could be issued as early as
Friday but has not yet made decisions on their scope or
sequencing, the White House says. 
    
    SUPREME COURT
    Vice President Mike Pence tells Republican lawmakers Trump
will keep his promise to nominate a "strict constructionist" to
the Supreme Court, a choice Trump says he will announce next
week.   
        
    INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
    Joking that "opposites attract," Prime Minister Theresa May
calls on Trump to renew the "special relationship" between
Britain and the United States and lead in a new, changed world.
 
    Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade
agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he
abandoned this week, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits
Washington next month, a U.S. administration official says.
 
    The Trump administration has accepted the resignations of
two top State Department officials effective Friday, a step
within the new president's rights but an abrupt departure for
the diplomats, officials say. 
    
    CONSUMER FINANCE
    Two lawmakers and six consumer advocacy groups seek to join
a court case involving the U.S. consumer financial watchdog due
to worries that Trump will dismantle it. 
    
    ADMINISTRATION    
    Senior Democratic lawmakers call on the White House to lift
orders barring government agency employees from communicating
with the public and Congress, saying such restrictions may
violate federal laws. 
   

 (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Peter
Cooney and James Dalgleish)

