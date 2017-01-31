HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 9:39 PM EST/0239 GMT

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:

TRAVEL BAN

Trump fires the federal government's top lawyer, Sally Yates, after she takes the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and saying the Justice Department will not defend his new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.

Backlash builds against Trump's travel and immigration restrictions as opponents try to throw up roadblocks, including more court challenges.

The U.S. government has granted waivers to let 872 refugees into the country this week, despite Trump's executive order temporarily banning entry of refugees from any country, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document seen by Reuters.

Democratic U.S. senators try to force a vote on a bill to rescind Trump's order, but are blocked by a Republican lawmaker.

COMPANY REACTION

The chief executives of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Ford Motor Co join the criticism of Trump's ban.

INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

Tens of thousands of people protest in London and other British cities against Trump's ban.

The United States should revoke "dangerous" new immigration measures, France's foreign minister says during a visit to Tehran.

SUPREME COURT

Trump says he will announce his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday night as he seeks to quickly put his stamp on the court by restoring its conservative majority, even as Democrats gear up for a Senate confirmation fight.

TREASURY SECRETARY

Senate Democrats delay the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin so they can protest Trump's travel order.

SECRETARY OF STATE

The U.S. Senate advances the nomination of former Exxon Mobil Corp Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson to be Trump's secretary of state.

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

Trump will amend his recent National Security Council reorganization to add the CIA to the group, the White House says, following criticism of the restructuring, which included the addition of political adviser Steve Bannon.

SLASHING REGULATIONS

Trump signs an order aimed at dramatically paring back federal regulations, but it will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.

IRAN

Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemns Iran after reports it conducted a ballistic missile test and says he will work with other lawmakers and Trump's administration to hold Iran accountable.[nL1N1FK1VD

NETANYAHU VISIT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Trump at the White House on Feb. 15, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer announces. Netanyahu says he plans to push Trump to renew sanctions against Iran. (Compiled by Frances Kerry, Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)