Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
DODD-FRANK
Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place
after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who
said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with
Wall Street bankers.
Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the
last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that
Trump began killing off with a swipe of his pen.
IRAN
The Trump administration imposes sanctions on Iran, which it
says are just "initial steps" and says Washington will no longer
turn a "blind eye" to Iran's hostile actions.
Instead of tearing up the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump
administration is exploring how to tighten its enforcement and
renegotiate key terms, but it may be impossible to get other
major powers and Iran to consider revisions.
TRAVEL BAN AND IMMIGRATION
A federal judge puts a nationwide block on Trump's week-old
executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from
seven countries from entering the United States, a major setback
for the White House, although his administration could still
appeal the ruling this weekend and have the policy put back into
effect.
U.S. Customs & Border Protection informs U.S. airlines that
they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an
executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide by a
federal judge in Seattle, an airline official tells Reuters.
About 60,000 visas were revoked under Trump's executive
order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority
countries, the State Department says, in one of several
government communications clarifying how the order is being
rolled out.
U.S. immigration officials have postponed interviews with
asylum seekers in an Australian camp since Trump's executive
order on immigration, suggesting Washington is already blocking
progress on a controversial refugee resettlement deal.
BUSINESS AND ECONOMY
Chief executives of major U.S. companies met with Trump at
the White House, with some expressing concern about the ban on
people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the
United States.
Congressional Republicans repeal a securities disclosure
rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies
and vote to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of
a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.
Trump's agenda to repeal Obamacare and punish "sanctuary
cities" for resisting him on immigration is making its presence
felt in the $3.8 trillion municipal bond market.
INTERNATIONAL
European Union leaders agree to stick together in dealing
with Trump, but at their first summit since he took office they
are at odds on how far to confront or engage with him.
The Trump administration is in the midst "of a full review
of all U.S. policies towards Cuba" with a focus on its human
rights policies.
APPOINTMENTS
Vincent Viola, an Army veteran and founder of a high-speed
trading firm nominated by Trump to be secretary of the Army,
withdraws his name from consideration, citing his inability to
get around Defense Department rules concerning his family
businesses, the Military Times reports.
