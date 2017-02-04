Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his pen. IRAN The Trump administration imposes sanctions on Iran, which it says are just "initial steps" and says Washington will no longer turn a "blind eye" to Iran's hostile actions. Instead of tearing up the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration is exploring how to tighten its enforcement and renegotiate key terms, but it may be impossible to get other major powers and Iran to consider revisions. TRAVEL BAN AND IMMIGRATION A federal judge puts a nationwide block on Trump's week-old executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a major setback for the White House, although his administration could still appeal the ruling this weekend and have the policy put back into effect. U.S. Customs & Border Protection informs U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official tells Reuters. About 60,000 visas were revoked under Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the State Department says, in one of several government communications clarifying how the order is being rolled out. U.S. immigration officials have postponed interviews with asylum seekers in an Australian camp since Trump's executive order on immigration, suggesting Washington is already blocking progress on a controversial refugee resettlement deal. BUSINESS AND ECONOMY Chief executives of major U.S. companies met with Trump at the White House, with some expressing concern about the ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States. Congressional Republicans repeal a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and vote to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries. Trump's agenda to repeal Obamacare and punish "sanctuary cities" for resisting him on immigration is making its presence felt in the $3.8 trillion municipal bond market. INTERNATIONAL European Union leaders agree to stick together in dealing with Trump, but at their first summit since he took office they are at odds on how far to confront or engage with him. The Trump administration is in the midst "of a full review of all U.S. policies towards Cuba" with a focus on its human rights policies. APPOINTMENTS Vincent Viola, an Army veteran and founder of a high-speed trading firm nominated by Trump to be secretary of the Army, withdraws his name from consideration, citing his inability to get around Defense Department rules concerning his family businesses, the Military Times reports. (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker; Editing by James Dalgleish and Sam Holmes)