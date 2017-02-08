Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:

IMMIGRATION

Trump's order temporarily banning U.S. entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries comes under intense scrutiny from a federal appeals court that questions whether the ban unfairly targets people over their religion.

Homeland Security chief John Kelly tells a congressional panel he should have delayed Trump's travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and on all refugees so he could brief Congress on the executive order.

Two Republican senators plan to unveil legislation to curb legal immigration by halving the number of people allowed to live as legal permanent residents.

"CONFLICT MINERALS"

Trump is planning to issue an executive order targeting a controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to disclose whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from a war-torn part of Africa, according to sources familiar with the administration's thinking.

CABINET AND NOMINATIONS

The Senate confirms billionaire Betsy DeVos as education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence casting an unprecedented tie-breaking vote, and another controversial nominee, Jeff Sessions for attorney general, wins committee approval.

The Senate's top Democrat accuses Trump's Supreme Court pick of avoiding answering questions "like the plague" and dodging efforts to gauge his judicial independence during a meeting that deepened his concerns about the nominee.

Andrew Puzder, Trump's choice to lead the Labor Department, admits to employing an undocumented immigrant, a revelation of the type that has derailed Cabinet nominees in previous administrations.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismisses Trump's warning to Iran to stop its missile tests, saying the president has shown the "real face" of American corruption.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump, seizing on an Iranian missile test, are nearing common ground on a tougher U.S. policy toward Tehran ahead of their first talks at the White House.

Trump reiterates "U.S. support to Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally" during a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the White House says.

China's foreign minister, seeking to diminish tension with the United States after Trump's election, says there would be no winner in a conflict between the two nations.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Trump says there is no reason to curb law enforcement agencies that seize cash, vehicles and other assets of people suspected of crimes, a practice that some lawmakers and activists have criticized for denying legal rights. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish and Peter Cooney)