Feb 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
IMMIGRATION
A White House official attacks a U.S. court ruling that
blocked Trump's executive order on immigration as a "judicial
usurpation of power" and says the administration is considering
a range of options, including a new order.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he will
depose Trump administration officials to uncover "what truly
motivated" Trump's executive order on immigration if the case he
brought against it goes to trial.
NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
Despite his campaign vows to take a tougher line with North
Korea, Trump's restrained public reaction to Pyongyang's first
ballistic missile launch on his watch underscores that he has
few good options to curb its missile and nuclear programs.
The United States, Japan and South Korea request urgent U.N.
Security Council consultations on North Korea's launch of a
ballistic missile on Sunday, an official in the U.S. mission to
the United Nations say.
Trump says the United States stands fully behind Japan in
the aftermath of North Korea's latest missile launch.
The United States is committed to the security of its allies
in the Pacific region and will bolster its allies there against
any hostile actions from North Korea, a White House official
says.
ISRAEL
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will
present "responsible policies" in talks with Trump this week,
signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial
demands in the occupied West Bank.
PERU
Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski asks Trump in a
phone call to consider deporting the Andean country's fugitive
ex-president, Alejandro Toledo, Kuczynski says in a statement.
REGULATIONS
The chief executives of 18 major automakers and their U.S.
units urge Trump to revisit a decision by the Obama
administration to lock in vehicle fuel efficiency rules through
2025.
NORDSTROM
A top aide to Trump defends his colleague, Kellyanne Conway,
after she was widely criticized for her public endorsement of
the fashion line of Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
PROTESTS
Thousands of protesters in more than a dozen Mexican cities
take to the streets to express their fierce opposition to Trump,
portraying him as a menace to both America and Mexico.
(Compiled by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)