Feb 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:

SECURITY

Trump tweets that he is considering four people, including retired General Keith Kellogg, to serve as national security adviser after being turned down by his first choice to replace ousted Michael Flynn.

Trump's defense secretary, Jim Mattis warns of an "arc of instability" on Europe's periphery and calls on NATO allies to contribute their fair share to their collective defense.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, seeking to soothe allies unnerved by Trump's statements on Russia and NATO while stressing U.S. commitment to Europe.

Republican Senator John McCain breaks with the reassuring message that U.S. officials visiting Germany are seeking to convey on their debut trip to Europe, saying the Trump administration is in disarray.

BOEING

Trump promises to boost U.S. manufacturing and punish companies for moving jobs overseas during a visit to a South Carolina Boeing Co plant to celebrate the unveiling of its latest Dreamliner jet.

SYRIA

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, trying to reassure allies that Washington is not tilting toward Moscow over the Syrian conflict, tells them the United States backs U.N. efforts for a political solution, officials say.

AGENDA

After nearly a month in power, Trump has yet to unveil major legislation or publicly endorse bills from others, getting Republicans off to a slow start on sweeping reforms they promised on the campaign trail.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expects to move soon on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare and also hopes for bipartisan support on an infrastructure investment program.

IMMIGRATION

The White House says there is no plan to utilize the National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants after the Associated Report said a draft memo discussing that had been circulating within the administration for about two weeks.

The Supreme Court will decide three cases in the coming months that could help or hinder Trump's efforts to increase border security and accelerate deportations.

CABINET

The Senate approves Trump's pick for the Environmental Protection Agency, despite objections of Democrats and green groups worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.

MEDIA

Trump is poised to tap Mike Dubke, a Republican media relations firm owner, to oversee White House communications, media reports say, in a move that could help shore up Trump's messaging efforts. (Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)