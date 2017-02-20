HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 19 at 9:25 p.m. EST/Feb 20 0225 GMT

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:

SECURITY

Trump may do another round of interviews for the position of national security adviser with new or existing candidates on Monday as he scrambles to fill the post following the ouster of Michael Flynn.

IMMIGRATION

The Department of Homeland Security has prepared new guidance for immigration agents aimed at speeding up deportations by denying asylum claims earlier in the process.

SWEDEN

A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, Trump says his comment was based on a television report he had seen.

MEDIA

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis distances himself from Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he has no problems with the press.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

One month into Trump's presidency, his most senior Cabinet members were deployed to Brussels, Bonn and Munich to reassure nervous Europeans that everything would be OK. But if the aim of the visits was to reassure Europe that the pillars of U.S. foreign policy are fully intact, they fell short of the mark, European diplomats, politicians and analysts say.

CABINET

As a first-time government official with no prior diplomatic experience, new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson faces close scrutiny over how successful he will be in managing both the State Department bureaucracy and its relations with Trump and his administration.

TRADE

Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people involved in the discussions. (Compiled by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)