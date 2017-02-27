FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 26 at 9:21 p.m. EST/Feb 27 0221 GMT
February 26, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 6 months ago

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 26 at 9:21 p.m. EST/Feb 27 0221 GMT

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
    
    BUDGET
    The White House on Monday will send federal departments a
budget proposal containing the defense spending increase Trump
promised, financed partly by cuts to the U.S. State Department,
Environmental Protection Agency and other non-defense programs,
two officials familiar with the proposal say.             
    Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare
programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts,
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in an interview.
            
    
    INVESTIGATIONS
    The White House does not rule out that Attorney General Jeff
Sessions may recuse himself from Justice Department
investigations into allegations of Russian interference in the
2016 presidential election.             
    
    HEALTHCARE
    Trump says he will offer details on how he would like to
overhaul former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
law in a speech to the U.S. Congress on Tuesday.             
    
    ADMINISTRATION
    Trump's pick for secretary of the Navy, Philip Bilden,
withdraws from consideration, the second time a Trump nominee to
lead one of the armed services bowed out because of government
conflict-of-interest rules.             
    
    YEMEN RAID
    Trump might support an investigation into last month's U.S.
raid in Yemen that killed several al Qaeda militants but also
left a Navy SEAL and several civilians dead, the White House
says.             
    
    REGULATIONS
    U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says she is
reviewing self-driving vehicle guidance issued by the Obama
administration and urges companies to explain the benefits of
automated vehicles to a skeptical public.            
    
    Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era
environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as this
week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency says,
adding he understands why some Americans want to see his agency
eliminated completely.             
    
    MEDIA RELATIONS
    Trump says he will not attend the annual White House
Correspondents' Association dinner, a high-profile event that
draws celebrities, politicians and journalists.                 

 (Compiled by Peter Cooney; Editing by Alistair Bell)

