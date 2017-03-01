FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 28 at 11:18 p.m. EST/March 1 0418 GMT
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 6 months ago

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 28 at 11:18 p.m. EST/March 1 0418 GMT

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:

    ADDRESS TO CONGRESS
    Trump says he is open to a broad overhaul of the U.S.
immigration system, a shift from his hardline campaign rhetoric,
as he makes his first speech to Congress following a turbulent
first month in office.             
    Trump reaffirms support for the United States' long-standing
security alliances around the world but insists that friends and
partners from Europe to the Middle East to the Pacific must “pay
their fair share of the cost.”             
    
    IMMIGRATION
    Trump is considering introducing legislation to provide
illegal immigrants a pathway to legal status - but not
immediately to citizenship, CNN reported.             
    Trump says "maybe it's my fault" that his immigration policy
was not communicated effectively, but gives himself a grade of A
for "what I've actually done."             
    
    SECURITY
    Trump's nominee to be director of national intelligence
pledges to back a thorough investigation of any Russian efforts
to influence the 2016 presidential election, seeking to reassure
lawmakers worried that partisan politics might interfere with a
probe.             
    The National Security Agency risks a brain drain of hackers
and cyber spies because of a tumultuous reorganization and
worries about the acrimonious relationship between the
intelligence community and Trump, according to current and
former NSA officials and cyber security industry sources.
            
        
    RENEWABLE FUELS
    The White House denies that Trump plans to issue an
executive order to change the national biofuels program, after
the U.S. Renewable Fuels Association said the president's team
had informed the group an order was pending.             

    LAW AND ORDER
    Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, says the federal
government should stop suing local police departments, signaling
a sharp departure from the Obama administration's policy toward
law enforcement exhibiting patterns of racism or excessive
force.             
    
    SPENDING
    Trump's proposal to slash funding for the State Department
and foreign aid faces stiff opposition in Congress, not just
from Democrats, but also from many fellow Republicans.
            
    
    TAXES
    Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over
a Republican "border adjustment" tax proposal meant to boost
exports over imports, with lawmakers coming under pressure from
some of the nation's biggest employers.             
    
    ENVIRONMENT
    Trump signs an order directing regulators to review an Obama
administration rule that expanded the number of federally
protected waterways as he targets environmental regulations
conservatives label as government overreach.             
    
    BLACK COLLEGES
    Trump signs an executive order aimed at boosting government
support for historically black colleges.             

 (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.