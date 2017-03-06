FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 5 at 9:52 P.M. EST/March 6 0252 GMT
March 6, 2017 / 2:53 AM / 5 months ago

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 5 at 9:52 P.M. EST/March 6 0252 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:

WIRETAPPING ALLEGATIONS

The former top U.S. intelligence official rejects Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him even as the White House urges Congress to investigate Trump's allegation.

HEALTHCARE

Republican U.S. lawmakers expect to unveil this week the text of long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law, one of Trump's top legislative priorities, a senior Republican congressional aide says.

TRAVEL ORDER

Demand for travel to the United States over the coming months has flattened out following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company ForwardKeys says.

Compiled by Peter Cooney; Editing by Will Dunham

