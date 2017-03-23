FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. agency says Trump's Washington hotel meets conflict-of-interest rules
March 23, 2017 / 7:33 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. agency says Trump's Washington hotel meets conflict-of-interest rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The luxury Trump International Hotel in Washington does not violate federal conflict-of-interest rules that bar elected officials from taking part in a lease of federal property, the U.S. General Services Administration said on Thursday.

Critics had charged that the hotel housed in a former post office building constituted a conflict of interest for President Donald Trump. But the GSA, the federal government's property management arm, said in a letter made public that the issue had been resolved with the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., taking over as head of the company that runs it. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)

