Dec 21 Hotels in Las Vegas and Washington owned
by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday they have
entered into collective bargaining agreements with more than 500
workers, who will drop claims that the hotels violated federal
labor law.
The four-year contracts effective Jan. 1 will provide food
and beverage and housekeeping employees at Trump International
hotels in those cities with annual raises and pension and
healthcare benefits, Trump Hotels and four unions said in a
joint statement.
Under the agreement, one of the unions, Unite Here Culinary
Workers Union Local 226, will withdraw a series of cases filed
with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board against the Las
Vegas hotel, union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said.
Those cases had been expected to be an early test of how
Trump, who as president will have influence over the NLRB, would
handle concerns over conflicts of interest raised by his
business holdings. Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Last week, Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on Trump to
divest from the Washington hotel, which is in a building leased
from the federal government, saying the lease would pose a
conflict of interest because he would essentially be both its
landlord and tenant once he is sworn in.
Eric Danziger, the chief executive of Trump Hotels, called
Unite Here Local 25, the union representing workers at the
hotel, which is down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House,
an "important partner" in a statement.
"We share mutual goals with the union, as we both desire to
ensure outstanding jobs for the employees, while also enabling
the hotel to operate successfully in a competitive environment,"
he said.
As part of the agreement, the Trump Organization will also
end its appeal of a November NLRB decision that said it violated
workers' rights to organize at the Las Vegas hotel.
The Trump Organization still faces a pending case at the
NLRB claiming it required thousands of U.S. employees to sign
unlawfully broad confidentiality agreements.
Separately, Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump's
transition team is considering the use of discretionary trusts
to avoid conflicts of interest for Trump family members or
administration officials.