8 months ago
Trump calls 'ridiculous' reports Russia helped him in U.S. election -interview
December 11, 2016 / 2:08 PM / 8 months ago

Trump calls 'ridiculous' reports Russia helped him in U.S. election -interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he didn't believe reports that intelligence agencies concluded Russia intervened in the presidential election on his behalf, according to an interview broadcast on "Fox News Sunday."

"I think it's ridiculous. I think it's just another excuse. I don't believe it," Trump said in the interview, taped on Saturday. He blamed Democrats for putting out the media reports and said he did believe they came from the Central Intelligence Agency.

A senior U.S. intelligence official told Reuters on Friday that intelligence agencies have concluded with "high confidence" that not only did their Russian counterparts direct the hacking of Democratic Party organizations and leaders, but they did so to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mary Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
