3 months ago
Trump's communications director set to leave W.House -Trump adviser
May 30, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

Trump's communications director set to leave W.House -Trump adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's communications director, Mike Dubke, is set to leave after three months in his White House post, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.

"He has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the president's international trip," White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Fox News, referring to Trump's first overseas trip to the Middle East and Europe that ended on Saturday.

Dubke, a communications firm owner who was brought into the Trump administration in March, has not set a last day on the job but is leaving on good terms, according to Axios News, which first reported his departure and cited a senior administration official. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

