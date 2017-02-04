DUBAI Feb 4 Emirates, Etihad Airways
and Qatar Airways said on Saturday they will allow passengers
barred by President Donald Trump's executive order to board
U.S.-bound flights after a federal judge blocked the move.
U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has advised them they
can board travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and
all refugees who had been banned under the order, the airlines
said.
"Acceptance will naturally be subject to checks completed by
U.S. authorities as existed prior to the issuance of the
Executive Order on 27 January," an Etihad spokesman told Reuters
in emailed comments.
Emirates and Qatar Airways spokeswomen confirmed the
airlines were again accepting all passengers with valid travel
documents.
Air France, Spain's Iberia and Germany's Lufthansa
also followed suit after the federal judge's ruling,
which the White House said it planned to appeal as soon as
possible.
Trump's suspension on the entry of nationals from Iran,
Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and all refugees
caught airlines off guard, with some carriers forced to
re-roster flight crew in order to abide by the order.
