7 months ago
U.S. embassy cables detail foreign dismay at immigration order
January 30, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. embassy cables detail foreign dismay at immigration order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has received multiple cables from its embassies abroad reporting on the foreign anger and dismay at the U.S. executive order curtailing travel to the U.S. by seven predominately Muslim countries, a U.S. official said on Monday.

Asked about the cables, a U.S. State Department official said it remains in contact with its embassies abroad but added: "we will not comment on internal communications." Separately, Reuters obtained a copy of a "dissent channel" memo drafted by U.S. State Department officials unhappy about the executive order, signed by President Donald Trump on Friday. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)

