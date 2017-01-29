Airlines in Cairo asked to implement Trump travel ban -EgyptAir official

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Airlines operating at Cairo airport were officially requested on Sunday to prevent U.S. immigration visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries from boarding flights to the United States, Hossam Hussein, an EgyptAir official, said.

Hussein, who is responsible for EgyptAir’s daily flight to New York, said authorities there had notified them hours earlier of the new restrictions.

He said green card holders from Sudan, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia and Libya would be allowed to board as would holders of diplomatic passports or government officials. (Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Larry King)