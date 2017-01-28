Canada's WestJet says turns back U.S.-bound passenger, to give refund

TORONTO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Airlines said it turned back a passenger bound for the United States on Saturday in order to comply with an executive order that prohibits people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said the airline would give full refunds to anyone affected by the U.S. executive order. It did not say which country the passenger had come from. (Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperney; Writing by Amran Abocar and Nick Zieminski)