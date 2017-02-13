Feb 13 The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said a Seattle federal judge should not conduct further proceedings until after a U.S. appeals court reviews the temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban from seven-Muslim majority countries, according to a court document.

Washington state filed a legal challenge to Trump's executive order announced last month. In a separate court filing on Monday, Washington's attorney general said a Seattle judge should immediately allow discovery into the merits of its case. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)