7 months ago
Germany to review consequences of U.S. travel ban for dual nationals
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
#Industrials
January 29, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 7 months ago

Germany to review consequences of U.S. travel ban for dual nationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The German government regrets a U.S. travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries and will review the consequences for German citizens with dual nationalities, the spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

"The chancellor regrets the U.S. entry ban against refugees and citizens from several countries," Steffen Seibert said, adding that Merkel had expressed her concerns to U.S. President Donald Trump during a telephone call on Saturday.

She also reminded him that the Geneva Conventions require the international community to take in war refugees on humanitarian grounds, Seibert said.

He said the German government would now review the consequences of the ban for German citizens with dual nationalities and would "represent their interests, if needed, vis a vis our U.S. partners." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Larry King)

