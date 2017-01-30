German business travel group warns Trump travel ban to hit companies

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s business travel association warned that new U.S. immigration curbs would limit German companies’ ability to send their employees abroad and were an “alarming about-face in American immigration policy”.

By executive order on Friday, President Donald Trump banned U.S. entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - drawing protests and a worldwide outcry.

Apart from the travellers affected by the ban, some airlines had to scramble over the weekend to change staff rosters on U.S.-bound aircraft to ensure no crew members from the listed countries would be aboard the flight.

“The U.S. president’s order not only limits the mobility of German companies but also seriously damages the image of the United States and its fundamental value of liberty,” Dirk Gerdom, head of the German Business Travel Association (VDR), said in a statement on Monday.

VDR, which represents more than 550 companies, said it expected the ban to hit both big companies and medium-sized firms with employees who are from the countries named in the order or have dual citizenship involving one of them.

It did not say how many companies might be affected.

German software maker SAP SE, Europe’s largest technology company, earlier criticised Trump’s move, saying the United States, its biggest market, has drifted away from the nation’s principles of opportunity and equality.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce separately warned that the travel ban created uncertainty for many German companies.

“It is still unclear how big the impact will be,” DIHK managing director Martin Wansleben said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Gernot Heller; Editing by Tom Heneghan)