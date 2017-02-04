UPDATE 2-Dozens killed as heavy snow hits Afghanistan and Pakistan
KABUL, Feb 5 Dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan were killed after heavy snow and avalanches hit over the weekend.
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
The Justice Department intends to file an emergency stay of the order at the earliest possible time, the Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Bill Trott)
KABUL, Feb 5 Dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan were killed after heavy snow and avalanches hit over the weekend.
WASHINGTON/BEIRUT, Feb 5 A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.