7 months ago
Canada will offer temporary residency to those stranded by U.S. ban
January 29, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 7 months ago

Canada will offer temporary residency to those stranded by U.S. ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canada will offer temporary residency to people stranded in the country as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said on Sunday.

While Canada is considering its policy options, the government does not plan to withdraw from the safe third-party agreement with the United States at this time, Hussen said.

The agreement requires refugees to make a claim in whichever country they arrive in first, meaning they cannot land in the United States and then try to claim asylum in Canada or vice versa. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

