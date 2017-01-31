FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some nations affected by U.S. immigration order may stay on list - official
January 31, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 7 months ago

Some nations affected by U.S. immigration order may stay on list - official

Julia Edwards Ainsley and Doina Chiacu

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Some of the seven Muslim-majority countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive action on immigration will not likely be taken off the list any time soon, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Tuesday.

Kelly said people from the seven targeted nations who hold dual citizenship will be allowed to enter the United States on the passport of a non-restricted nation.

The new Homeland Security secretary faced questioning about the executive order Trump signed on Friday that halted travel to the United States by people with passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, and stopped the resettlement of refugees for 120 days.

There was widespread confusion at airports around the world as customs officials and airlines struggled to interpret the new rules. Several lawsuits have been filed blocking portions of the order, which drew harsh criticism from Democrats, human rights organizations and some Western U.S. allies.

Since the order, 721 travelers trying to enter from the seven countries were denied entry, according to Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

Kelly said federal immigration and customs officials were in compliance with the court orders on immigration and no agent knowingly or intentionally violated them.

